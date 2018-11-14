New Orleans activates freeze plan

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans has activated its freeze plan in anticipation of cold weather.
The plan is activated when temperatures are expected to drop below 35 degrees for more than four hours.
Residents and visitors are advised to take precautions during cold weather.
Shelter for the Homeless
The City is activating the freeze plan beginning the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 14th and ending the morning of Thursday, Nov. 15. The freeze plan will be in effect to provide temporary overnight shelter for homeless residents. The public is asked to call the New Orleans Police Department non-emergency number, 504-821-2222, to report someone in need of shelter.
Individuals needing shelter will be accepted, free of charge, at the following locations under the following conditions:
- Low Barrier Shelter, 1530 Gravier St., will accept adult residents beginning at 8 p.m.
- The Salvation Army, 4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept men and women beginning at 4 p.m.
- Ozanam Inn, 843 Camp St., will accept men beginning at 4 p.m.
- Covenant House, 611 North Rampart St., will accept adult residents between the ages of 16 to 21, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children. Open 24/7.
- New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept men and women beginning at 4 p.m.
Cold Weather Preparedness Tips
STAY WARM
- Stay inside in heat during extreme cold.
- If you have to go outside, wear layers, a hat and gloves and carry a cell phone.
- Check on neighbors, children, the elderly and chronically ill to make sure they are okay.
- Bring pets and plants inside.
PRACTICE FIRE SAFETY & PREPARE YOUR HOME
- Never leave space heaters unattended.
- Never use a stove or an oven to heat your home.
- Check your smoke & carbon monoxide detectors to be sure they are working. Get free smoke detectors or batteries installed by the New Orleans Fire Department.
- Have a fire extinguisher and know how to use it.
- Protect your water pipes from damage by insulating them. Learn more here.
For more information on winter weather preparedness, visit http://ready.nola.gov/winter.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.