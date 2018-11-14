NOPD increasing traffic stops

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is expected to increase traffic stops.
This announcement comes after Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she planned to take down some traffic cameras in the city.
NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison told the city council that he plans to increase the stops to help deter crime.
According to Harrison, because officers are visible on the streets, it helps reduce crime in the area.
Harrison said he plans to move officers who get paid overtime to review traffic cameras tickets to the streets to catch people speeding instead.
