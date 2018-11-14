Report: Grant to plan wetlands restoration between Bucktown and Bonnabel in Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A grant will help transform part of the shoreline of Lake Pontchartrain.
According to our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, the $400,000 grant will restore wetlands from the Bonnabel Boat Launch to Bucktown.
The work is expected to bolster hurricane protection along the levee.
It will also improve the habitat for the fish in the lake, according to the report.
The money was provided by The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and Jefferson Parish.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.