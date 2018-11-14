Report: New Orleans steps closer to affordable housing requirement for developers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans City Planning Commission is moving forward with a proposal to require affordable housing units in new apartment buildings.
According to our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, the district change would also mandate affordable housing for properties at least five acres in size.
The New Orleans City Council will have to approve the change.
Affordable units would be available for tenants living at 80 percent below the area’s median income.
