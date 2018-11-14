Tulane awarded $8.5 million to develop better vaccine for whooping cough

OMVs are an emerging technology as a new class of adjuvants or immune system triggers in next-generation vaccines. Tulane says our bodies recognize OMVs secreted by live bacteria during natural infection. When used in vaccines, they can fool the body into mounting a similar immune response. “If you get infected with a pathogenic organism— a virus or bacteria —it generally engages almost every aspect of the immune system, but most vaccines typically engage only one or two aspects,” said McLachlan, associate professor of microbiology and immunology. “We thought that if a real infection can engage all the arms of the immune system, then maybe a facsimile of a bacteria could as well.”