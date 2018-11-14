WANTED: Women for Irish Channel property snatching

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police need the public’s help in identifying and locating two women believed to be responsible for a robbery in the Irish Channel.
Investigators said it happened at the intersection of Constance and Harmony streets on Oct. 6.
During the incident, the victim was reportedly sprayed with mace before having their property forcibly snatched from their possession by the perpetrators.
One woman appears to have a cross tattoo on her right arm and several other tattoos on her chest and left forearm.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.