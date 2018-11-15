Accidents tie up traffic headed into New Orleans

A school bus accident caused delays headed into New Orleans on Thursday
By Chris Finch | November 15, 2018 at 8:49 AM CST - Updated November 15 at 8:51 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Commuters encountered delays headed into New Orleans from Jefferson Parish and St. Tammany Parish on Thursday morning.

One accident included a school bus. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

And an exit ramp from I-10 East to Michoud Blvd. was closed because of a truck fire.

The left and right lanes are blocked at I-10 and Veterans Blvd.

Traffic was backed up to Williams Blvd.

Avoid I-10 headed in from Jefferson Parish if possible.

