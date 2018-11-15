Accidents tie up traffic headed into New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Commuters encountered delays headed into New Orleans from Jefferson Parish and St. Tammany Parish on Thursday morning.
One accident included a school bus. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.
And an exit ramp from I-10 East to Michoud Blvd. was closed because of a truck fire.
The left and right lanes are blocked at I-10 and Veterans Blvd.
Traffic was backed up to Williams Blvd.
Avoid I-10 headed in from Jefferson Parish if possible.
