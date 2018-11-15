Biloxi man sentenced to 40 years for exploiting, abusing children

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A Biloxi man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for charges of child exploitation and sexual battery.
Quincy Joshua LaBauve, 32, pleaded guilty in October, but sentencing was deferred until Thursday.
After hearing from the mother of the victims and LaBauve’s parents this morning, Circuit Court Judge Roger T. Clark adressed LaBauve saying, “In all my years on the bench, with the exception of a few murder cases, this is the worst case I have ever seen.”
Judge Clark went on to say, “What you did to those children was despicable, and it is something that will haunt them for the rest of their lives. I cannot take back what you did, but I can punish you for it.”
An investigation by the Attorney General’s Office Cyber Crime Division uncovered LaBauve’s use of several sexually explicit screen names. The activity by LaBauve included the downloading and uploading of child pornography to users in private chat rooms and posts in which he bragged about abusing children ages 6-12.
Investigators tracked the activity to an IP address registered to his home in Biloxi. During a search warrant issued for the residence, investigators collected LaBauve’s cell phone and laptop. Police say a forensic analysis of those devices revealed nearly 250 photos and two dozen videos showing children engaging in sexually explicit behavior.
Following his arrest for child pornography, several child relatives of LaBauve began to disclose instances of sexual abuse.
“The good teamwork by local agencies and the attorney general’s office led to today’s convictions and provides assurance to the victims that justice has prevailed.” said District Attorney Joel Smith.
Judge Clark sentenced LaBauve to 10 years on each of the two counts of child exploitation and 20 years on the sexual battery of a child, all to run consecutively day for day without the possibility of early release or parole.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.