British lottery winner will pay you $76K a year to date her

Depending on who you ask, money can't buy happiness.
But the United Kingdom’s youngest EuroMillions winner is hoping it can buy love, or at least loyalty.
Jane Park won £1 million when she was 17 years old. Now, the 23-year-old believes winning the lottery has ruined her life, specifically her love life.
Park launched the website boyfriendvacancy.co.uk in hopes of finding a significant other.
She’s even offering an allowance of £60,000 a year to wine and dine her, according to the Huffington Post. That comes out to about $76,740 in the United States.
As you might expect, once word got out what the eligible bachelorette was offering, prospective gentlemen callers flooded her website and social media.
Rob Cooper, Park’s public relations representative, said she got more than 10,000 applications and added 20,000 Instagram followers within the first 24 hours.
Applicants are being asked for their name, age, email address, links to social media and to explain what would make them a good suitor for Ms. Park.
The interview process is being filmed for a documentary that will air next year, according to Mirror.
Park has enjoyed expensive vacations, cars and plastic surgery since winning the lottery. She has also endured a string of failed relationships. British media have documented her time with reality stars and a professional soccer player.
