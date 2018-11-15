Final Fifteen rankings: No. 5 Easton QB Lance LeGendre

Lance LeGendre and Warren Easton are primed for a run to the Dome in 2018. (Source: Nola.com)
By Garland Gillen | November 15, 2018 at 11:57 AM CST - Updated November 15 at 11:57 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FOX 8 Final Fifteen ranks the top 15 senior recruits in the viewing area. Each week we count down the best in the area, until we hit No. 1 in December.

Checking in it at No. 5 in our rankings is four-star quarterback Lance LeGendre.

LeGendre was originally verbally committed to Kansas, but recently reopened his recruitment. LeGendre is a dual-threat quarterback at 6′2″, 205 pounds. 247 Sports ranks him the fifth-best dual-threat QB in the country.

