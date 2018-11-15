Florida man pleads not guilty in political pipe bombs case

FILE - This Aug. 30, 2015, file photo released by the Broward County Sheriff's office shows Cesar Sayoc in Miami. Sayoc, accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of Republican President Donald Trump, has pleaded not guilty to charges carrying a potential mandatory penalty of life in prison. Sayoc, who is being held without bail, entered the plea through his lawyer during his appearance in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. The judge has set a July 15, 2019, trial date. (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)