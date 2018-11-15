FOX 8 EXCLUSIVE: Another alleged victim says he reached confidential agreement for church sex abuse

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -In a Fox 8 exclusive, we learn about another confidential agreement reached between the Archdiocese of New Orleans and a man who says a deacon repeatedly raped him at the youth home, Hope Haven, in the early 1970s.
“The pain never goes away," said the alleged victim.
Decades have gone by, but he will tell you time doesn’t heal all wounds. “I have nightmares and no amount of money is ever going to cure me. When you rape and molest somebody at 12 nothing will ever take that away,” he said.
We’re not using his name to protect his privacy. He says former Deacon James Lockwood, repeatedly raped him after he was placed at Hope Haven when he was a boy. “I was placed there in 1973 by my mother who couldn’t afford to take care of me and I went there thinking they were going to take care of me,” the alleged victim said.
Wednesday, he provided us with documentation of a 2010 settlement with the Archdiocese of New Orleans for $80,000. “He molested me, sodomized me, he took me to several churches and he put me on the altar and he sodomized me,” the alleged victim said. “People will say why didn’t you say anything well I was scared to death to say anything and who’s going to believe a 12 year old.”
He gave us a copy of a letter that Archbishop Gregory Aymond apparently signed in 2010; saying in part, ”please find a check for the amount described in the confidentiality agreement as well as a copy of the settlement. Most importantly, I assure you of my prayerful support in this time of healing.”
“I met with him. I told him the story, what gruesome details, and he contacted me later and offered me $40,000 and I said i don’t think that’s a drop in the bucket of what I am going to need so then we settled on $80,000 which is still a drop in the bucket," said the alleged victim.
Lockwood is still alive and on the list of names the Archdiocese of New Orleans released of clergy members credibly accused of child sex abuse. Lockwood was removed from ministry in 1978. But, is only listed as having pastoral assignments at Center of Jesus the Lord in New Orleans and Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Chalmette. We asked the Archdiocese about that. They say their files do not indicate Lockwood had a pastoral assignment at Hope Haven. Instead, the Archdiocese says they have information to indicate he worked at Hope Haven as a volunteer social worker.
“He was on there and it just made me sick to think they’ve let this go on all these years. We’re talking about 30 years, it’s been going on and they still haven’t arrested this man," said the alleged victim.
Earlier this month, we tracked Lockwood down on the phone. He said he wasn’t sure why his name was on the list. He was accused in the late 1970s of aggravated crimes against nature involving two 11-year-old boys. But, he claims his case was settled years ago after it went to the State Supreme Court twice.
"Eventually, my case was terminated and the file sealed. I was given a good report and I've been working ever since, I mean up to 2014," said Lockwood.
The alleged victim says he wants Lockwood taken off the streets."He’s still out there and I’m afraid, the reason I’m coming forward is, I’m afraid he’s doing it to other people," he said.
We reached out to the Archdiocese of New Orleans about Lockwood and the alleged victim’s claims. We did not disclose his identity. But, in a statement the Archdiocese said it has “pledged its full cooperation with any investigations. Without you disclosing the victim’s name, we think it is an individual who has reached out to us. At the victim’s specific request, our legal counsel sent a letter to the District Attorneys in Orleans and Jefferson Parish providing the name and contact information of the victim and informing the DA that this victim is eager to cooperate in an investigation and prosecution of Mr. Lockwood.”
