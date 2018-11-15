FOX 8 EXCLUSIVE: Another alleged victim says he reached confidential agreement for church sex abuse

We reached out to the Archdiocese of New Orleans about Lockwood and the alleged victim’s claims. We did not disclose his identity. But, in a statement the Archdiocese said it has “pledged its full cooperation with any investigations. Without you disclosing the victim’s name, we think it is an individual who has reached out to us. At the victim’s specific request, our legal counsel sent a letter to the District Attorneys in Orleans and Jefferson Parish providing the name and contact information of the victim and informing the DA that this victim is eager to cooperate in an investigation and prosecution of Mr. Lockwood.”