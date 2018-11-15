Grand jury indicts man accused of killing well known social activist

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish grand jury has indicted a man accused of killing a well known social justice activist from South Carolina earlier this year.
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro says 27-year-old Roosevelt Iglus was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Muhiyidin Moye, felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation.
According to police, Moye was riding his bike in the 1900 block of Bienville Street around 1:25 a.m. on February 6. Surveillance video captured a man believed to be Iglus attempting to knock Moye off of his bike. As Moye rode away, the man could be see shooting at him. Moye was struck in the thigh causing him to lose a large amount of blood. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Iglus was later identified as the suspect with the help of a Crimestoppers tip and was later arrested on July 24. He now faces life in prison once convicted.
Moye, who was from Charleston, South Carolina was well known as an activist for Black Lives Matter. He received national attention last year when video captured him jumping over a barricade in an attempt to take a Confederate flag away from a man during a protest over Confederate-era monuments in South Carolina.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.