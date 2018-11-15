Grand jury indicts man accused of killing well known social activist

According to police, Moye was riding his bike in the 1900 block of Bienville Street around 1:25 a.m. on February 6. Surveillance video captured a man believed to be Iglus attempting to knock Moye off of his bike. As Moye rode away, the man could be see shooting at him. Moye was struck in the thigh causing him to lose a large amount of blood. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.