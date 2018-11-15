Zurik: IG launches investigation into Sen. Wesley Bishop’s use of sick leave after series of FOX 8 reports

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The state inspector general has launched an investigation into state Sen. Wesley Bishop.
A source with knowledge of the investigation tells FOX 8 News that the probe began following our stories looking into the senator’s use of sick leave.
In addition to his duties as senator, Bishop has a full-time job at SUNO, a public university where he is a vice chancellor.
Our investigative series has shown that over the past two years Bishop used 122 sick days at SUNO to attend the legislative session. That’s against state law and SUNO policy.
The source tells us the inspector general will be looking into whether any laws were broken and also the SUNO administration’s involvement.
