Man accused of shooting teen in Algiers also charged with sexual battery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Court documents released today details what led up to an Algiers shooting that left a 15-year-old girl injured.
Eric Irons, 20, was arrested after being accused of shooting a teen in Algiers in the early morning hours of November 4.
According to the victim, Irons sent her a text message asking her to meet him in front of an abandoned home in the 400 block of Thayer Street. After she arrived, the two of then got into an argument. Irons then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the teen in the chest. The teen fled to her home where she was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
When Irons was arrested, detectives questioned his relationship with the teen. They learned that Irons was in a relationship with the teen when he was 16-years-old and the teen was 12-years-old. The two began a sexual relationship when the teen was 13-years-old.
Irons has been booked with with sexual battery, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond has been set at $95,000.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.