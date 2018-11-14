Man wanted for trying to set mother’s mobile home on fire after she tried to kick him out

AMITE, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) is seeking the public’s help finding a man accused of trying to burn his mother’s mobile home down after she tried to kick him out.
Officials say Dwayne Vining, 43, is wanted for the fire, which happened in July on West Pine Street in Amite. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. He faces one count of aggravated arson. LAOSFM officials say on July 1, they were contacted by Tangipahoa Fire District #1 after firefighters responded to a call about a tablecloth and pillowcase being lit on fire inside the mobile home. Both were removed from the home before any damage could happen.
Investigators discovered Vining had allegedly lit those items on fire during an argument with his mother over him moving out.
Anyone with information on Vining’s whereabouts should call LAOSFM’s Arson Hotline at 1-800-256-5452 or submit a tip online here.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.