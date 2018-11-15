NOPD investigates sexual misconduct at St. George Episcopal School

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saint George’s Episcopal School in New Orleans says a sexual misconduct investigation on campus has been addressed with the “greatest gravity."
New Orleans police said its child abuse unit has an active investigation open at the school, but the department cannot comment any further.
The school says it is fully cooperating with the NOPD. In a statement, the school also says maintaining a safe environment for all students is a top priority.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.