NOPD searching for man missing since Halloween

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since Halloween.
According to NOPD, Kenyaun Toler was last seen around 11:00 p.m.
The person who reported Toler missing hasn’t been able to reach him by phone.
Toler is described as standing about 5’4”, approximately 136 pounds, medium build, brown eyes, black hair and a black beard.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kenyaun Toler is asked to contact First District detectives at 504-658-6010.
