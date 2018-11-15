NOPD searching for missing man who threatened to harm himself

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department need’s the public’s help locating a man who threatened to harm himself before being reported as missing.
According to NOPD, Jahmaal Coston got into a verbal altercation with his mother over taking medicine for his mental condition.
His mother told police he left their residence Wednesday in the 3600 block of Clermont Drive threatening to harm himself and turn off his cell phone.
According to NOPD, he has not been seen or heard from since.
Coston is described as standing about 6’0” and weighing about 170 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a pink jacket. He was also last seen driving a red 2014 Nissan Versa driving on a spare tire on the front passenger side and zip ties holding the rear bumper.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jahmaal Coston is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.