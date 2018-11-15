North Shore feels first freeze of season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The North Shore is feeling the first freeze of the season Thursday morning.
Many residents spent the past 24 hours prepping for the cold conditions.
The cold temperatures are going to affect plants and any animals left outside.
Several residents visited area stores to get supplies like heaters, hand warmers, and other items to prepare their homes and businesses.
“I got some stuff to cover up the plants and I’ve got gas logs for the fireplace because my wife wants to cuddle," said Justin Foust. "She says we can’t cuddle until we have gas logs for the fireplace so.”
The now otherwise beautiful Lakefront is going to keep getting colder with some areas of the North Shore seeing temperatures dropping into the 20s.
