Plan to merge N.O. 311 system with 911 wins key approval

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The board that oversees New Orleans' 911 system is in favor of Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s plan to merge the city’s 311 call center with the 911 operations.
Inside the 911 headquarters, discussions and a vote on the topic took place Wednesday (Nov. 14).
"Are you confident that we’ve gone through both the city legal department effectively and efficiently and as well as OPCD’s legal department to ensure that this is above board, allowable, permissible?” City Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano asked the man who heads the Orleans Parish Communications District.
"I actually asked our general counsel to issue a formal opinion on the matter, and they did it on Friday and they opined that it was legal,” answered Tyrell Morris.
The OPCD’s Board of Commissioners considered a cooperative endeavor agreement for the merger of the 911 and 311 call centers. City officials said under the merger, 311 operations would be around the clock.
"The board voted unanimously to adopt the new CEA, so I think everyone is behind this idea. It makes financial sense, it makes practical sense and it’s better for the city. Ultimately, the people of New Orleans are going to be safer as a result,” said Beau Tidwell, chairman of the OPCD Board of Commissioners and director of communications for Mayor Cantrell.
"There’s the fiscal side that will start continuing to move through the City Council for final adoption and the CEA and the agreements in the legal binding authority thereof,” said Montano.
For many years, 311 operators have taken only “non-emergency” calls, including complaints about city services. Under the merger plan they will be cross-trained with 911 operators.
“If the call comes in on 911 it’s going to say, ‘City of New Orleans 911 what’s the location of your emergency?’ versus if it’s a 311 calls it will say, ‘City of New Orleans 311, how may I help you?’” said Morris.
He said it’s critical that people with emergencies still call 911.
"Our phone system will prioritize your call based upon the line that it comes in on. So 911 will always have the priority,” Morris said.
"They’re staggered appropriately so that a threat to life, health and welfare is not bumped for a zoning call,” said Montano.
Montano added that 311 operators who object to moving to the 24/7 Call Center have the option of transferring to New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board.
"On average, I’m being told if you’re a 311 operator and you decide to come to the 911 Call Center you get approximately a $10,000 a year raise, something to that effect. Also, if you decide not to come, but then go to the Sewerage and Water Board as a senior call taker, it’s been reported to me your pay increase will bump about 10 percent,” said Montano.
Morris said the merger will not require the agency to request more money from city government.
"No, we’ve been able to fully absorb the operation of those 12 individuals in the agency’s budget,” he said.
Morris said the agency is funded by almost $9.4 million in city funds and money generated from fees on landline and cellphone bills.
