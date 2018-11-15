Second suspect wanted in Hayne Boulevard homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a shooting that killed a man at a gas station in New Orleans East.
NOPD said they are looking for Frank Sams Junior in connection with the shooting that happened on September 18 in the 7200 block of Hayne Boulevard.
According to the report, NOPD has a warrant for his arrest on second-degree murder.
Farnell Jackson Junior was also arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.
Jackson turned himself in on September 19.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Frank Sams, Jr. is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Everett Briscoe at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
