Senate lets Bahrain arms sale proceed; Yemen unease grows

The focus on the Yemen conflict, where the Saudi-led coalition has been fighting since 2015, comes amid fresh scrutiny of Saudi Arabia after the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. He was killed during a visit to the Saudi Consulate last month in Istanbul. Turkey alleges the Saudis were responsible for his death and the U.S. announced Thursday it was imposing sanctions on 17 Saudi officials who it said were responsible for or complicit in the killing.