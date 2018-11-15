Slidell man’s bloody crime spree linked to drugs, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Slidell police have made an arrest after a bloody crime spree last week that began with a woman’s drug overdose death.
Police say that woman’s son, Joshua Cox, then went on a rampage that resulted in his death hours after Cox took another man’s life.
“The common denominator is narcotics. All this started with drugs which lead to bad decisions being made,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal.
Police said on Nov. 8, 29-year-old Joshua Cox shot his wife in the chest after an argument in the car. They were rushing to the hospital to see Cox’s 43-year-old mother, who had already died from a drug overdose.
Cox left his wounded wife at the hospital and fled the scene, prompting an all-out search.
“During the night Nov. 9, we issued a warrant for attempted manslaughter, then he went on a violent crime spree,” said Fandal.
Police said Cox was a known criminal who then went to New Orleans but returned to Slidell, where he fatally shot a man named Chris Evans for his Chevy Tahoe.
“He had a lengthy criminal history, this wasn’t new to him,” said Fandal.
Police said Cox then drove to an apartment complex on Lee Street, where he was fatally shot after confronting Jamile Robinson, whom police said Cox intended to either rob or kill.
“If it wasn’t him, it would’ve been Jamile dead,” said Robinson’s neighbor, Tamika Turner.
Police said Robinson shot Cox in self-defense. Robinson won’t be charged with the shooting, however, police arrested Robinson for other alleged crimes, including possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
“It’s sad that a man would come over to another man’s house to try and kill him," said Turner.
Slidell officials said the community needs to come together to solve a drug problem that investigators believe was at the root of the bloody crime spree.
Slidell police said Cox’s wife continues her recovery at Slidell Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive.
