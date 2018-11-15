Slidell Police: Drug-related rampage leaves two dead, one wounded

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Slidell man went on a violent crime spree before he was shot and killed by someone he was allegedly trying to rob, police said.
Slidell Police responded to a suspected drug overdose involving a 43-year-old female on Gwen Drive in Slidell. At some point, the son of the deceased female, 29-year-old Joshua Cox, was told of his mother’s death and asked his wife to drive him to the hospital in order to see her.
While on the way to the hospital, Joshua Cox and his wife got into an argument, at which time police say Cox shot her in the chest. Cox dropped his wife off at Slidell Memorial Hospital and fled the scene in a black Kia Forte.
Slidell Police began searching for Cox throughout the rest of the night and into the early morning. A warrant was issued for Cox for Attempted Manslaughter of his wife.
Investigators are still fully piecing together Cox’s whereabouts and actions after midnight, but believe around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 9, Slidell Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex on Lee Street in Slidell.
Officers found Cox lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Cox was rushed to the hospital, where he later died the next day.
It was during the course of the investigation at the apartment complex on Lee Street that Slidell Police made a “shocking” discovery.
Investigators discovered a white Chevy Tahoe, located in the parking lot of the apartment complex, after finding the keys to the vehicle in the pants pocket Cox. Inside of the Tahoe, investigators discovered the dead body 38-year-old Christopher Evans, of Slidell.
Police detectives tracked down the owner of the Chevy Tahoe, which turned out to be the girlfriend of the Christopher Evans. Evans’ girlfriend, who was frantically looking for him all night, told investigators that Evans never arrived to pick her up from work, and that she had last spoke to him around midnight.
It was around midnight that Joshua Cox fled from Slidell Memorial Hospital after shooting his wife. Witnesses saw Cox flee down Eleventh Street towards Fremaux Avenue.
It was discovered that shortly before midnight, Evans was outside working on his girlfriend’s Chevy Tahoe near the corner of Monaco Drive and Queens Drive, which is one block away from Eleventh Street.
Police believe that Cox saw this as an opportunity to presumably carjack Evans in an attempt to throw police off his trail.
Cox abandoned his Kia Forte down the street, and approached Evans, who was standing outside of his home in the 1500 block of Queens Drive.
Cox shot Evans in the head and fled the area in the Tahoe, with Evans’ body inside of the vehicle, police said. At this point in the investigation, no link has been found between Cox and Evans, police said.
It is believed they did not know each other.
Back at the apartment complex on Lee Street, the person responsible for shooting Cox was identified as 26-year-old Jamile Robinson, who also lived in the complex.
Officer think Cox went to Robinson’s apartment with the intent to rob and kill him.
According to Robinson, an altercation occurred inside of the apartment, and he shot Cox in self-defense.
Robinson is not being charged with the homicide of Cox, however Robinson was arrested on unrelated charges. During the homicide investigation, detectives discovered Jamile Robinson to illegally be in possession of a firearm, cocaine and marijuana.
Robinson was subsequently charged with: Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and a Probation Violation.
Cox’s wife is still hospitalized but is expected to recover.
