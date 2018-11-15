Slidell Police releasing new information on triple shooting investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Slidell Police Department is set to release new information Thursday on a triple shooting investigation stemming from an overdose death.
Police said it started on Gwen Drive when a woman died of a drug overdose early last Friday.
According to police, her son, Joshua Cox, found out and had his wife drive him to the hospital to see her.
Police said the couple got into an argument, and Cox shot his wife in the chest before dropping her off at Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Hours later, police said they found Cox suffering from a gunshot wound at an apartment.
According to the property manager, police said a tenant shot someone trying to break in.
The news conference is set for 10:45 a.m.
