Sun Finally Returns-Freeze Tonight North-Frost South

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -North shore and residents west of Lake Pontchartrain experienced freezing temperatures this morning as expected. Thanks to sunny skies, we will warm up into the low 50s this afternoon. Clear skies tonight will allow for another potential freeze in the same areas for Friday morning. The south shore will be cold, but above freezing, with lows in the upper 30s.
No freezes are expected this weekend as we gradually warm into the 60s and near 70 for highs. No rain is expected either.
Our next storm system may develop near Thanksgiving Day, but it’s too early to determine the strength and exact timing of that area of low pressure.
