7th Ward man indicted for rape of toddler

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans District Attorney on Thursday (Nov. 15) secured the indictment of a 7th Ward man accused of raping a 2-year-old boy who visited his house with his mother.
Michael Johnson, 58, was charged with first-degree rape, obstruction of justice and purse snatching in the three-count indictment handed up by an Orleans Parish grand jury. Ad hoc Criminal District Judge Dennis Waldron raised Johnson’s bond from $55,000 to $350,000 after the indictment was read.
Johnson faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted of the first-degree rape charge.
New Orleans police said the boy's mother came out of a bathroom on June 29 at Johnson's home in the 1900 block of D'Abadie Street to find the man sexually assaulting her toddler son in the living room.
The woman told investigators she grabbed her son off the sofa and left the house, but said Johnson pursued her into a back yard, where he grabbed her cellphone out of her hand and yanked her purse off her shoulder before fleeing back inside his home.
The mother sought medical treatment for her son and reported the incident to police.
A Louisiana State Police trooper arrested Johnson nine days later on July 8 near the intersection of Touro Street and North Claiborne Avenue.
Assistant District Attorney Payal Patel presented the case to the grand jury.
