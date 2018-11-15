This is what the Camp Fire in California would look like superimposed over New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Camp fire raging in North California had grown to 140,000 acres Thursday morning, officials estimated, or nearly half the size of Orleans Parish.
That includes the large expanse of undeveloped wetlands in Eastern New Orleans.
When superimposed over developed areas, the fire would encompass nearly all of the developed areas of Jefferson and Orleans.
The wildfire has charred nearly 220-square-mile since Nov. 8 and remains only 40 percent contained.
Smoke from the fires has raised concerns about air quality. Officials with the Bay Area Air District said smoke from the fire blankets all nine counties in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Officials canceled class at six Northern California universities Thursday, according to the Associated Press.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.