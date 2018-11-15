Verdicts on Khmer Rouge leaders may be tribunal's last gasp

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2013, file photo released by the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia, Khieu Samphan, left, former Khmer Rouge head of state, and Nuon Chea, right, who was the Khmer Rouge's chief ideologist and No. 2 leader, sit in the court hall at the U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The U.N.-assisted international tribunal in Cambodia judging former leaders of the Khmer Rouge for their roles in abuses that led to the deaths of an estimated 1.7 million of their countrymen will issue verdicts Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in the latest - and perhaps last - of such trials. Nuon Chea, 92, and Khieu Samphan, 87, are the last two surviving senior leaders of the radical communist group that brutally ruled Cambodia in the late 1970s. (Mark Peters/Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia via AP, File) (Mark Peters)