VIDEO: Drew Brees discusses Brandon Marshall and the Eagles visit to the Dome

DB: “He knows when he gets open I throw it to him. That goes for anybody, that’s the job of the quarterback right? Find the open guy and throw it to him and give him a ball he can catch and do something with it after the catch. Mike deserves a ton of credit. He’s as competitive as they come. He’s a game-changer and he knows that I’m counting on him and he knows when I look at him and he’s the guy. He’s going to get open. He’ll fight like crazy to do that. He’s a great player and great players have that gene, that makeup, where when it’s time to roll, it’s time to roll and they feel like they’re uncoverable. It’s a little bit of an invincible feeling. I love to watch him work during the week and in practice. What you see on gameday is what we see in practice.”