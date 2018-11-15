David: Warmer weather coming

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It will remain chilly for the next couple of mornings but the days will get warmer. Expect lots of sun with just a few clouds floating by from time to time. The weather stays nice and dry into the beginning of next week. More clouds are expected by the middle of the week. Temperatures will be near to maybe a couple degrees below the normal high of 72.
An area of low pressure is expected to cross the area around Thanksgiving Day. At this time some chance of rain exists but it’s too early to determine the extent at this time.
