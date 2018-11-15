WWOZ radio personality Billy Delle dies at 76

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A long time New Orleans radio personality passed away Wednesday.
William “Billy” Delle spent more than 20 years broadcasting his "Records From The Crypt" show on the iconic radio station WWOZ.
Listeners will remember his passion for New Orleans Rhythm and Blues from the 1950's and 1960's.
Delle was one of the longest serving volunteers at the radio station. He started doing his show in 1982 and signed off in 2011.
Delle had been suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
He was 76 years old. His funeral service is Saturday.
