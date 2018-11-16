Armstead and Davenport ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the Eagles

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral muscle) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (foot) have been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Neither one of these is a surprise, with prior reports having both out for mutiple weeks with injuries.
The entire projected starting offensive line for the Saints are a full-go for Sunday. All were limited in practice Thursday and Friday.
The Eagles list is a little more extensive. Ronald Darby, former LSU Tiger Jalen Mills, former Saint Darren Sproles and Joshua Perkins are out for Philadelphia.
The game kicks off Sunday at 3:25 p.m. The game can be seen locally on FOX 8.
