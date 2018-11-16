Convicted serial killer may have connection to Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Authorities are investigating a Memphis connection with a serial killer who has confessed to dozens of crimes.
The suspect, 78-year-old Samuel Little, is already serving three life sentences for murder.
Authorities say Little has confessed to at least 90 other killings across the country, an alleged spree that stretched from 1970 to 2005 in at least a dozen states.
If that is true, Little would be one of the most prolific killers in U.S. history.
"He has confessed to over 90 murders in this country and over 30 of those have been confirmed so far,” said Bobby Bland, district attorney in Ector County, Texas.
Memphis police say they have received information that one of Little's victims was from the Bluff City.
The Homicide Bureau is looking into the claim, but so far, no victim has been identified.
