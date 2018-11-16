Hahnville and Zachary meet up in a rematch of the 2017 Class 5A state championship game

BOUTTE, LA (WVUE) - Hahnville pulled one of the bigger upsets in the first round of the playoffs last week, if you go by seeding. The Tigers were a 22-seed when they beat Walker. Suspended quarterback Andrew Robison returned at the end of the regular season, and now Hahnville is an extremely dangerous squad in the postseason.
“I haven’t missed a practice. I’ve been there for everything with all my teammates. The thick and thin of the season. When I learned I could play I was so relieved and happy. I knew they were a really, really, good team. I knew we were a lot better than our record said we were,” said Hahnville quarterback Andrew Robison.
“This is the team I thought we would have in August. It just happened to show up in November. A lot of it has to do with not just Andrew Robison being ruled eligible through arbitration. I just think the way our kids stuck together. Andrew Naquin did a great job for us for nine weeks. We got a burst of energy,” said Hahnville Head Coach Nick Saltaformaggio.
Hahnville second round opponent is a tough one, the defending state champ, Zachary Broncos. Hahnville was knocked out last year by Zachary in the state championship game.
“It’s all wonderful that we got a win last week. We’re in the last 16 of 5A. We’re going to have a great football team coming here. It’s one we know well. I talked with Coach (David) Brewerton on the phone. My life as a head football coach would be a whole lot easier, if I could find a way to get rid of Destrehan, Ehret, and Zachary. They’ve been beating me up since I got to Hahnville,” said Saltaformaggio.
“Oh we’re pumped, our whole school is, teacher, students, everything. This is a big deal, this game is going to be packed. We’re just excited to be here, and we’re grateful for the things we’ve been through. I feel like they’ve made us stronger. In some ways it’s an upside for us,” said Robison.
