Hahnville and Zachary meet up in a rematch of the 2017 Class 5A state championship game

“It’s all wonderful that we got a win last week. We’re in the last 16 of 5A. We’re going to have a great football team coming here. It’s one we know well. I talked with Coach (David) Brewerton on the phone. My life as a head football coach would be a whole lot easier, if I could find a way to get rid of Destrehan, Ehret, and Zachary. They’ve been beating me up since I got to Hahnville,” said Saltaformaggio.