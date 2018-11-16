Kenner City Council considering traffic cameras

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Kenner City Council will consider a new ordinance Friday to install traffic cameras.
The council will discuss adding the cameras inside city limits at the request of Chief of Police Michael Glaser.
According to the ordinance, driver would be subjected to a $75 for penalty for driving 10 to 20 miles per hour over the speed limit, and $150 for driving 21 miles per hour over the limit.
Failure to contest the citation or pay the penalty in time would cost the violator another $50, according to the ordinance.
The ordinance states that the purpose is to increase protection and safety of the general public.
Traffic cameras have made recent headlines after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell worked to get rid of over half of their cameras, and only using them in school zones during school zone hours.
The ordinance does not state where the cameras would be located or how many there would be.
The first reading of the ordinance will be at the Kenner City Hall at 3 p.m. The public is welcome.
