Nicholls crushes Southeastern, 44-0, to earn Southland title

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Nicholls Colonels are Southland Conference champs after shutting out Southeastern, 44-0. It was the largest margin of victory over SLU in school history. The Southland title is the first for the program since 2005.
The victory gave Nicholls (8-3, 7-2) the Southland’s automatic qualifier, and gives them a bid to the FCS playoffs. The Colonels will find out their next opponent on Sunday for the first round of the playoffs.
De La Salle Alum, Julien Gums, rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Rummel Alum, Chase Fourcade, rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Fourcade also threw for 128 yards and one touchdown in the contest.
