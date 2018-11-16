Nicholls St. Dominates SLU 44-0

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
What figured to be a close game in the bayou turned out to be anything but as Nicholls St. ran past Southeastern 44-0 to clinch a share of the Southland Conference Title, their first since 2005.
The win also locked up a spot in the FCS championship for the second straight year.
The 28th edition of the River Bell Classic was not the typical back-and-forth affair fans of the in-state rivalry have become accustomed to. The Colonels jumped out to a 13-0 first quarter lead and never looked back.
The Colonels racked up 486 yards – including 358 on the ground. Julien Gums (14 carries, 121 yards, 2 TD), Dontrell Taylor (20-95-1 TD), Chase Fourcade (11-71-2 TD) and Kendall Bussey (14-68) were all effective on the ground for the Colonels. Fourcade also was 11-for-18 with 128 passing yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, the Lions could never get going offensively, as Nicholls limited them to 299 total yards and 14 first downs.
Southeastern, under first years head coach Frank Scelfo, finished the season 4-7 overall and 4-5 in the conference.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.