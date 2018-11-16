NOPD: Man beaten in CBD after night out at bars

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A man was beaten up after a night out at bars in the Central Business District, according to preliminary reports by the New Orleans Police Department.
According to the report, the victim was robbed in the 300 block of Poydras Street near Harrah’s Casino Thursday night.
The victim told police he had visited a few bars during the night.
Police said the victim told them that he woke up in the hospital with a broken jaw, a busted chin, and a black eye.
