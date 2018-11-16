NOPD sergeant fired for alleged payroll fraud, report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans Police Department officer was fired for allegedly misusing a take-home vehicle and possible payroll fraud, according to a report from Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.
Sgt. Randi Gant, a member of the Investigative Services Bureau, is accused of giving a false address that allowed her to use a take-home vehicle.
The NOPD alleges she never lived or stayed at the address, the report said.
Gant also reportedly adjusted mileage that resulted in less money being taken from her paycheck.
Investigators said she owes the city $2,630.
Gant is also accused of using a subordinate’s login and password to adjust information in the police department’s payroll system. That resulted in a criminal investigation, according to the report.
Gant is a 14-year veteran of the NOPD. Her attorney has filed an appeal of the former officer’s dismissal.
