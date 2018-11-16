NOPD: Woman sought in CBD stabbing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is trying to identify and locate a woman believed to be responsible for an aggravated battery by cutting that occurred on Nov. 8 in the 700 block of Canal Street.
During the incident, the woman allegedly stabbed a person four times before fleeing the location. She was last seen wearing a white Adidas baseball cap, white T-shirt with an unknown design, black leggings and gray sneakers.
A more detailed video showing the suspect can be found here.
The other photos depict persons of interest who may have information about the suspect.
Anyone with information about this incident or who recognizes the perpetrator is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080, or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
