November Nice Weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend will be dry with lots of sun. It will also get a touch warmer each day with temperatures returning to near normal levels which is around 70 degrees. It stays dry for the beginning of next week with just an increase in clouds expected.
The forecast becomes a bit more complicated by Thanksgiving Day as low pressure moves toward the area. Right now there’s at least a chance for some rain on Thursday and Black Friday. Details will become more clear as to how much by early next week.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.