Report: 3 accused of Marigny beating turn themselves in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Three men wanted in connection with a beating in the Marigny have turned themselves in, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
The report said two of the suspects, Matthew Vining of Terrytown and Stone Linden of Westwego, both 23, turned themselves into authorities Wednesday while accompanied by a private attorney.
According to the report, the third suspect, Bobby McCollister, 23, turned himself in Thursday.
The suspects all face aggravated second-degree battery charges, according to NOPD.
According to the report, all three have been released on bonds ranging from $11,000 to $15,000.
The incident happened in the 1400 block of Decatur Street in the early hours of November 4.
The victim told police he was driving his vehicle around 1:45 a.m. when he came to a stop to allow someone to exit.
As the victim attempted to drive off, the suspects stood in the street and refused to move, according to the report.
According to NOPD, the victim used his vehicle horn to get their attention, and left his car when the suspects began shouting racial slurs at him.
The victim told police the men beat him with brass knuckles and a beer bottle until he lost consciousness.
