Report: Les Miles finalizing deal with Kansas

LAWRENCE, KS (WAFB) - It looks like Les Miles may not be finished coaching after all, according to a Sports Illustrated report Friday afternoon.
Sports Illustrated, siting multiple sources, says Kansas may make the head coaching announcement as soon as this weekend.
The Jayhawks are 3-7 this season, 1-6 in conference play, and are on a two-game losing streak.
Head Coach David Beaty was fired earlier in November after a loss to Iowa State. Beaty has posted a 6-39 record in three seasons at KU.
Beaty will coach the final two games this season.
Miles has an overall record 142-55 and a National Championship in 2007 at LSU.
He led the Tigers to a 114-34 record in 12 years.
