Teen shot at bus stop in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A 16-year-old was shot leaving a bus stop in New Orleans East Thursday, according to a preliminary report by the New Orleans Police Department.
According to the report, the teen and a friend were walking from a bus stop in the 6900 block of E. Laverne Street when they heard three shots fired.
Police say the victim and his friend began running when he noticed he was shot.
EMS was called to the scene and the teen was taken to an area hospital.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.