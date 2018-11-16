Shelby: Wonderful Weekend Ahead

Sunny skies will warm us up into the low to mid 60s this afternoon, which is still well below average for this time of year. The weather will stay nice and dry through the weekend with cool mornings then mild afternoons.
More clouds are expected by the middle of the week. Temperatures will be near to maybe a couple degrees below the normal high of 72.
An area of low pressure is expected to cross over or south of the area around Thanksgiving Day. At this time, there is a chance for rain, but it’s too early to determine the extent at this time.
