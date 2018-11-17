After suffering a blowout loss to Houston, Tulane still has a chance at a bowl game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane got embarrassed on national TV by Houston, losing 48-17. It cost the Wave a shot at the AAC West Division title, but a bowl game is still in sight for the Tulane.
The Green Wave sit at 5-6, and need one more win to get bowl eligible. Navy comes to town next Saturday in the bowl decider. This squad of Midshipmen is struggling in 2018. They just ended a 7-game losing streak with a win over lowly Tulsa, but still sport a lackluster 3-8 record.
It’s been five years since the Wave went “bowling,” when they lost to the Ragin' Cajuns in the New Orleans Bowl. Also, if Tulane grabs the “W,” it’ll be the first non-losing season for third-year coach Willie Fritz.
