Boil water advisory warning issued for East Bank of New Orleans
By Chris Finch | November 17, 2018 at 8:04 AM CST - Updated November 17 at 8:04 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Sewerage & Water Board issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the entire east bank of New Orleans, due to a drop in water pressure. Boil water before consuming. See ready.nola.gov for more information.

Don't consume tap water

  • Use bottled or boiled water to drink, cook, brush teeth, and mix baby formula.
  • Wash fruits and vegetables with bottled or boiled water.
  • Don’t use ice from ice trays or ice makers. Make new ice with bottled or boiled water.
  • To be safe, give your pets bottled or boiled water.

Be careful bathing

  • If you’re a healthy adult, you can bathe or shower with tap water. Be careful not to swallow any water.
  • Give babies and young children a sponge bath or use boiled water to bathe.
  • If you have open wounds or a weakened immune system, use boiled water to bathe.
  • Use hand sanitizer after washing hands.

Take care cleaning

  • Wash countertops and tables with boiled water.
  • Use a rinse temperature of 150° F or a sanitize cycle on your dishwasher.
  • Wash dishes by hand as usual. Then soak in mixture of 1 gallon of water and 1 teaspoon of bleach for 1 minute.
  • Do laundry as usual.

Boil water safely

  • Heat water until large bubbles come from the bottom to the top of the pot.
  • Let the water boil for at least 1 minute.
  • Turn off the stove and let the water cool.
  • Store the water in a clean container with a cover.
  • Add a pinch of salt and shake to improve the taste.

Plan for a boil water advisory: http://ready.nola.gov/plan/boil-water/

