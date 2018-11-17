FOX 8 Football Friday: Prep Scores, Nov. 16

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Class 5A
Second Round
West Monroe 43, Captain Shreve 0
Class 4A
Second Round
Karr 49, Tioga 13
Neville 31, Pearl River 9
Class 3A
Second Round
Kaplan 35, Crowley 6
Union Parish 34, Jena 14
Class 1A
Second Round
Kentwood 34, Merryville 6
Logansport 48, Gueydan 0
Division III
Quarterfinal
New Iberia Catholic 35, Dunham 7
Division IV
Quarterfinal
Vermilion Catholic 56, St. Frederick Catholic 0
11/16/2018 9:17:28 PM (GMT -6:00)