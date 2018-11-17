FOX 8 Football Friday: Prep Scores, Nov. 16

November 16, 2018 at 9:56 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 10:54 PM

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Class 5A

Second Round

West Monroe 43, Captain Shreve 0

Class 4A

Second Round

Karr 49, Tioga 13

Neville 31, Pearl River 9

Class 3A

Second Round

Kaplan 35, Crowley 6

Union Parish 34, Jena 14

Class 1A

Second Round

Kentwood 34, Merryville 6

Logansport 48, Gueydan 0

Division III

Quarterfinal

New Iberia Catholic 35, Dunham 7

Division IV

Quarterfinal

Vermilion Catholic 56, St. Frederick Catholic 0

